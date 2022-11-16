The vote takes place on Wednesday, November 23.

The election has come about because of the death of Jim Blagden, who died in July from cancer.

Mr Blagden held the seat for the Ashfield Independents, who will contest the seat against Labour and the Conservatives at next week’s election.

Seeking your vote are (from left), Jan Lees (Con), John Wilkinson (Lab) and Nick Parvin (Ash Ind)

Standing for the Ashfield Independents is care assistant Nick Parvin, of Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall

He said: "Fighting to make Hucknall a safer place is a big priority.”

“As a council, we are already improving CCTV and delivering results that make Hucknall a safer place.”

Advertisement

Standing for the Conservatives is community champion Jan Lees, of Munks Avenue, Hucknall, who says her priority is putting Hucknall residents first.

She said: “Politics nationally is clearly in a bad place, but this election is about Hucknall.

"There is a collective feeling that Hucknall is the forgotten town – I want this to change.”

Standing for Labour is another well known Hucknall man, and a former councillor, in John Wilkinson, of Ashfield district, who wants to ensure Hucknall’s voice is fully heard.

Advertisement

He said: “At least two major things are going to happen between now and the full council elections next year – more discussion on the local plan and the council budget for next year.