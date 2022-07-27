Hucknall: CCTV finally set to be installed in Titchfield Park

The polls have now been erected by Via East Midlands and CCTV cameras are set to be fitted shortly by Ashfield District Council.

There will be two cameras installed, which will be wired through to Nottinghamshire Police’s control room, ensuring 24 hour monitoring of the popular park.

Camera one will cover the pavilion and car park after complaints about anti-social behaviour including drug taking, parties and graffiti.

Coun Lee Waters with one of the new CCTV camera poles now installed at Titchfield Park

Camera two will cover the skate park, cafe, new play equipment and sports pitches and also capture high definition images across the park after complaints were received by the police and council about all-night parties leading to damage to the play equipment and smashed glass.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the district council, and lives close to the park, said, “I am pleased that our CCTV will soon be in operation.

"I chose these locations after consultation with park users.

"Titchfield Park is a wonderful place and it has seen record investment over the last few years with brand new play equipment, drainage works, improvements to the war memorial and much more.

"It recently celebrated its 100th anniversary – reports of crime and anti-social behaviour have risen, however.

"That’s why it was so important to take action to improve residents’ safety.

“These are state-of-the-art cameras which will give comfort to park users and instill fear into those intent on causing havoc.”

The installation of CCTV is something Hucknall councillors from all parties have called for, for some time.

Coun Lauren Mitchell (Lab), who represents Hucknall South, was among those who repeated the call again after a teenage boy was attacked in the park last year.

Coun Waters continued: “This has been a long drawn out process.

"I first requested CCTV in our park three years ago after receiving complaints.

"It’s ridiculous the amount of hoops you have to jump through and it is due to complex legislation which needs to be simplified.

"The process is incredibly long-winded and painstaking and involves applying for court orders and all sorts.

“No one wants to live in an ‘Orwellian’ world – but it’s clear that CCTV was desperately needed.