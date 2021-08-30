Hucknall councillor calls for CCTV in town park after shocking attack on teenager
A Hucknall councillor has repeated her calls for CCTV to be installed at Titchfield Park in Hucknall.
Coun Lauren Mitchell (Lab), who represents Hucknall South on Ashfield District Council, was speaking following reports of a sickening bullying attack on a 13-year-old boy in the park last week.
Alfie Smith was made to get on his knees by a group of boys and beg forgiveness for allegedly calling someone an idiot – something he denies ever happened.
He was then throttled by one of the boys, while the others filmed it.
The attack only stopped when a man passing by intervened to break it up.
The incident also sparked anger on social media with several comments on the Dispatch Facebook page demanding more action be taken to improve security at the park, including more police patrols and CCTV – something Coun Mitchell and her fellow Labour colleague on on the Hucknall South ward Coun Keir Morrison both agree with
Coun Mitchell said: “This was an awful attack and I really hope the family gets justice.
"Myself and Coun Morrison have been calling for more CCTV on Titchfield Park for a long time, so I hope this makes the council listen.
"It is important to bear in mind, however, that CCTV and more police patrols are not the only answer – wider social issues are at play here.
"Hucknall is currently getting a new sergeant, Paul Shortt, who I will be talking with to ensure this incident and the surrounding issues are at the top of his priority list.”