Hucknall councillor calls on Government to rethink plans to increase bus fare cap

A Hucknall district and county councillor has urged the Government not to increase the price cap on bus fares in tomorrow’s (Wednesday) budget.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council, and Hucknall South on Nottinghamshire Council, was commenting after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a speech in Birmingham yesterday (Monday) that the current £2 bus fare cap will rise to £3.

He said: “The previous Government only funded the current limit to the end of 2024 and therefore that is the end of the funding in relation to a £2 capped fare.

"I do know how much this matters, particularly in rural communities where there's heavy reliance on buses.

Coun Lee Waters has urged the Government to think again over increasing the £2 bus fare cap. Photo: Submitted

"And that's why I'm able to say to you that in the budget we will announce there will be a £3 cap on bus fares to the end of 2025 because I know how important it is."

The Liberal Democrats labelled the change ‘a bus tax’ and described bus services as ‘the backbone of economic activity in communities across our country’.

And Coun Waters, himself a regular bus user, said: “Scrapping the £2 bus fare cap is a deeply troubling decision by Labour.

"This is a decision that will disproportionately impact low-income households and discourage the use of public transport at a time when it's crucial for both individuals and the environment.

“This fare cap was not just a financial relief for many—it was a lifeline.

"For people who rely on public transport daily, it made commuting affordable and accessible, especially for those already struggling to make ends meet.

“With the cost of living rising sharply, cutting this support adds yet another burden on people who are simply trying to get to work, attend school, and access essential services.

“It’s difficult to understand why the Government is effectively punishing those who are working hard to stay afloat in challenging times.

"At a time when we should be encouraging more people to use public transport to reduce congestion and cut down on emissions, this decision is a major step backward.

"Not only does it undermine efforts to make transport greener, but it also risks pushing people back towards cars—if they can afford one—or leaving them stranded if they can’t.

"We need policies that support people, not make their lives harder.”