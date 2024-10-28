Contraflow: Phase two of Hucknall roundabout roadworks to start on Wednesday

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 15:42 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 16:48 BST
The second phase of the current additional roadworks on the A611 roundabout, next to the works on Watnall Road, is due to begin this week.

Temporary lights have been in place on the roundabout since October 21 while work order to install a storm water outfall for the housing development being built on the old Hucknall Town FC ground site takes place.

The lights, combined with the delays caused by the works already taking place on Watnall Road, have caused misery for drivers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, contractors C3 have now confirmed that phase two of the current works – a contraflow system with two-way traffic flow, will begin from 7am on October 30 – earlier than originally planned – and run until 4.30pm on Sunday, November 17.

A contraflow system will be in place as part of phase two of roadworks on the A611 Watnall Road roundabout. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
A contraflow system will be in place as part of phase two of roadworks on the A611 Watnall Road roundabout. Photo: Google
placeholder image
Read More
Hucknall councillors promised no new roadworks in town until 'nightmare' Watnall...

C3 say they will continue have an operative stationed on site from 7am to 7pm every day to monitor the traffic flow to ensure traffic doesn’t build up and they will also be erecting advanced warning signs on all approaches to the roundabout.

A spokesperson said: “C3 appreciate the works are causing disruption to the local area.

“However progress is currently running smoothly and we are on track to meet the works programme.

"Phase 2 will commence on October 30 at 7am under a contraflow system allowing two-way traffic to pass by the works over the newly surfaced area.”

Related topics:HucknallHucknall Town FC
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice