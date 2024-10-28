The second phase of the current additional roadworks on the A611 roundabout, next to the works on Watnall Road, is due to begin this week.

Temporary lights have been in place on the roundabout since October 21 while work order to install a storm water outfall for the housing development being built on the old Hucknall Town FC ground site takes place.

The lights, combined with the delays caused by the works already taking place on Watnall Road, have caused misery for drivers.

However, contractors C3 have now confirmed that phase two of the current works – a contraflow system with two-way traffic flow, will begin from 7am on October 30 – earlier than originally planned – and run until 4.30pm on Sunday, November 17.

A contraflow system will be in place as part of phase two of roadworks on the A611 Watnall Road roundabout. Photo: Google

C3 say they will continue have an operative stationed on site from 7am to 7pm every day to monitor the traffic flow to ensure traffic doesn’t build up and they will also be erecting advanced warning signs on all approaches to the roundabout.

A spokesperson said: “C3 appreciate the works are causing disruption to the local area.

“However progress is currently running smoothly and we are on track to meet the works programme.

"Phase 2 will commence on October 30 at 7am under a contraflow system allowing two-way traffic to pass by the works over the newly surfaced area.”