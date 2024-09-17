Hucknall councillors backing call for county council to oppose winter fuel payment cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall councillors are backing a motion calling on Conservative-led Nottinghamshire Council to oppose Government plans to cut winter fuel allowance for many pensioners.

The controversial decision by the new Labour Government is set to be the focus of a fierce debate at full council meeting on Thursday, September 26.

Couns Steve Carr (Ind) and Debbie Darby (Ind), both from the opposition Independent Group at County Hall have submitted the motion, formally asking the authority to oppose the cut, which they say will take money away from more than 170,000 pensioners in Nottinghamshire alone.

The group claim the cut will affect council services and will have an impact on the health and wellbeing of thousands of pensioners and is calling for a halt to the changes to the winter fuel payment eligibility.

They claim that that the decision of the Labour Government to end universal winter fuel payments will have a detrimental impact on Nottinghamshire residents and has the potential to increase pressure on Council services.

Only pensioners who claim pension credit will now receive the payment of up to £300 this winter to help with higher heating bills.

Previously, all pensioners received the payment.

The motion has received full backing from Hucknall’s three county councillors – Couns Lee Waters, John Wilmott and Dave Shaw (all Ash Ind).

Coun Water said: Hundreds of Hucknall residents have been in contact with Couns Shaw, Wilmott and I to ask for support after the winter fuel allowance was axed for so many pensioners who need this money.

"We are pleased that the Independent Group have put forward this motion to pile pressure on the new Labour Government who need to answer why they have pushed this policy through without an adequate assessment on its impact.

"Hucknall’s new Labour MP Michelle Welsh voted for this callous cut and we look forward to her attending a council meeting to explain why.

"I hope that this move will lead to a re-think from the Government.”

Coun Carr has criticised the move claiming the bar on eligibility is ‘far too low’ and is calling for a full review.

He said, “There were clearly issues with the previous policy of universal winter fuel payments with some pensioners receiving it when they clearly didn’t need it.

"Everyone agrees, however, that the threshold for eligibility is far too low.

"Many pensioners who relied on this payment, those on low to middle incomes will now lose this vital payment.

Next month, the energy price cap will rise by 10 per cent and this cut will leave many thousands of Nottinghamshire pensioners, especially those just over the threshold facing the stark choice of choosing to heat their homes or eat.

"It is crucial that Nottinghamshire Council uses its collective voice to oppose this cruel cut.”

Only those receiving a pension of less than £218.15 a week (or £332.95 a week for couples) are eligible for pension credits and the Independents believe that this is too low.

The benefit is worth £200 to those aged over 66 and £300 to the over-80s and councillors believe that this will have a detrimental impact on already stretched council services like adult social care.