Hucknall councillors say they'll oppose any cuts to concessionary tram travel

Hucknall county councillors have re-affirmed their stance against Nottinghamshire Council’s proposals into axing free tram travel for concession pass holders.

Currently, people over the age of 65 or who have disabilities get free tram travel between 9.30am and 11pm on weekdays and all day on weekends and bank holidays.

The council is currently holding a public online consultation on the proposals which people can take part in at nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/public-transport/concessionary-travel/tram-concessionary-pass-consultation

Options the council is considering include half-fare payments, free travel for only disabled concessionary pass holders and their companions, and no changes.

Last week, Hucknall Labour Party members joined union members and members of the public in a protest against the proposed cuts at Hucknall tram stop.

Previously, there had also been a protest by various councillors, union members and members of the public outside County Hall before a full council meeting.

Hucknall councillors Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott (all Ash Ind), how now also voiced their opposition to any suggestion of removing free travel for the elderly and disabled.

Coun Shaw, who represents Hucknall West, said, “Residents can be assured that we are united against the proposals to make these cruel cuts.

"The Conservatives think it’s okay to build a posh new office, close to Hucknall for £21m, yet want to snatch free tram travel for those in places like Hucknall and across Nottinghamshire."

The Ashfield Independents group at the council has also confirmed it will be formally proposing keeping free tram travel it its budget amendments in March.

And Coun Waters criticised council Leader Ben Bradley MP (Con) for pledging to keep the free tram travel in his campaign to be Mayor of the new East Midlands’ Combined Authority.

Coun Waters, who represents Hucknall South, said: “If the cuts go ahead, it leave many of our most vulnerable residents – people who need free travel the most – isolated.

"Ben Bradley, however, appears to be campaigning against the decisions of the council he is the leader of – it’s ludicrous.

"He is saying one thing as mayoral candidate for and another as council leader.

"Clearly, the pressure of so many jobs mean he can’t remember what he is saying or to whom.

“The best Christmas present for pensioners and the disabled across Hucknall would be for the Tories to drop this cruel plan.”