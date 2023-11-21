Hucknall councillors slam Government and town MP after latest funding snub

Hucknall councillors have voiced their frustration after the town was again overlooked for Government levelling up funding.

And the Ashfield Independents – who hold nine of the town’s 10 seats on Ashfield Council – said it was another example of the Government ‘turning its back on Hucknall’.

The anger comes after Hucknall’s neighbour Bulwell was awarded almost £20m for town centre improvements in the latest round of levelling-up funding awards – one of four East Midlands projects to benefit from a £53m overall pot for the region with Ollerton and Sherwood also benefiting – while Hucknall has been left empty-handed again.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council, said: “It is deeply disappointing that Hucknall has been ignored in this ‘surprise’ round of levelling up funding.

Coun Lee Waters accused the Government of 'turning its back on Hucknall' over levelling up funding. Photo: Submitted

"The reality is that since our bid was turned down last year, we have repeatedly asked the Government consider further bids.

"Now they have decided to get rid of the competitive element of the process.

"The Tories have the moved the goalposts and yet again have turned their backs on Hucknall.”

Meanwhile Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West, criticised the town’s Conservative MP Mark Spencer, who posted on his Facebook page that he was delighted to see Ollerton being successful in the latest round of funding.

He said: “Mark Spencer needs to answer some urgent questions.

"If is he is claiming credit for Ollerton getting money, then he must also accept responsibility for Hucknall being ignored again.

"The Government appears to be gambling on Hucknall voting Labour, come what may.

"The Ashfield Independents will not allow the people of Hucknall to forget this latest snub.”

Mr Spencer commented: “Like everyone I would have loved to see more investment coming to Hucknall.

"However, the Ashfield Independents continue to allow Hucknall to decline, while investing in areas like Sutton and Kirkby.

"As a business or the Government. would you have confidence in investing with a group like the Ashfield Independents running a council?

“Perhaps if they were not so distracted with court cases and having to change their plans to dump more houses in Hucknall, they could have put together a better bid.