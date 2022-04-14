Hucknall dental practice and council to discuss new proposals for controversial extension

The large two and three storey extension on the rear of the Family Dental Centre on Portland Road has been ruled illegal after it was built without full planning permission.

As it stands, the practice must demolish the whole extension.

However, at a meeting of the council’s planning committee on April 13, officers revealed that dialogue between the council and the practice was underway over a new proposal.

Talks are underway over new proposals for the extension on the back of the dental practice on Portland Road

The council said: “The enforcement notice requires the whole of the extension to be demolished.

"Officers are, however, discussing with the applicant’s agent, a new scheme with a clear schedule of works and new application is expected shortly.”

Planning permission was originally granted for a two-storey extension by the planning committee, but the applicant then submitted new plans to the council last year for a two and three-storey extension.

However, before permission had been granted, builders began building the new third storey, causing anger to residents on neighbouring Bolsover Street who objected to the project as the third storey overlooked their gardens and took away their privacy.

The council subsequently refused permission for the third storey and issued an enforcement notice ordering the work to stop and the extension be removed.

But work continued as the applicants behind the scheme appealed to the National Planning Inspectorate.

The Inspectorate visited the site last month and ruled in favour of the council and ordered the dental practice to ‘demolish and remove all parts of the two and three storey extension, remove all resultant debris and materials arising from the land and reinstate the land to its former form and appearance’.

The inspectorate said the consent for the original two-storey application had now also expired, meaning the whole extension had to come down.

The scheme remains at that stage for now.