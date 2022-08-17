Hucknall Independents call on town to back the bid as questions continue over £11m figure

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council, said, “We are asking all Hucknall residents to get behind our bid.

"It’s ambitious, achievable and will continue our plan to transform Hucknall for future generations.

But the spectre of the bid figure remains hanging over the process with several residents still hugely unhappy that the council has not bid for the £20 million figure that was being quoted by the Independents in the months leading up to the bid submission.

The Independents say the reduced figure was based on the best advice they received in order to maximise their chances of success.

But residents have hit back on social media, demanding to know why the bid was £9 million less than they were expecting and why the Independents have taken a cautious approach with Hucknall when they were happy to bid for big money for Sutton and Kirkby.

Opposition councillors have also criticisied the decision to bid for the smaller amount with Coun Kevin Rostance (Con), who represents Hucknall West, accusing the Independents of ‘letting the people of Hucknall down again’.

The Dispatch put these further questions to the Independents.

On the subject of what point the bid figure changed from £20 million to £11 million, a spokesperson said: “The bid has been welcomed across Hucknall and is part of an overall strategy from the council to boost all parts of Hucknall life.

"Councils were invited to put bids of up to £20 million – the council worked with stakeholders and those expected to deliver the additional services that any successful bid would lever.

"We were advised by the Government to be realistic in terms of the bid bearing in mind the competitive nature of the process.

"We repeat that in Nottinghamshire alone, councils have bid for south of £250 million and across the country this has been repeated.

"We are surprised by the Conservatives’ comments about ‘letting Hucknall down’.

"Evidence shows quite the opposite and maybe the Tories will want to discuss this with Hucknall’s Conservative Mark Spencer, who wholeheartedly backs the bid.”

On the question of the bid being £9 million less than people expected, the spokesperson said: "Councils bid for funding that is deliverable and achievable within the timeframe as set out by Government.

"This is the second tranche of funding via the Levelling Up Fund.

"In the first round, Nottingham City Council missed out on tens of millions of pounds, which would have funded both the Island Quarter development and the Broadmarsh site.

"Gedling Borough Council was also turned down with a £20 million bid to fund projects in Arnold and Netherfield and to support the borough’s leisure facilities.

"Broxtowe Borough Council was also unsuccessful in its £20 million bid for Eastwood.

“These are just three local examples which shows you the competitive nature of this process.

“The bid is being led by the UK’s most successful bid team.

"Councillors from all political and indeed Mark Spencer MP have been informed and consulted with all the way.”

Several residents have particularly pointed to the £70 million previously secured for Sutton and Kirkby and asked why the council was being so cautious with Hucknall?

The spokesperson said: “This is referring to two completely different pots of money.

"Kirkby and Sutton were invited by the Government to put bids together for the Towns Fund – not the Levellng Up Fund.

"We did ask the question about Hucknall at the time only to be told that Hucknall didn’t qualify.

“The figure of £70 million is an amalgamation of the Future High Streets Fund and Towns Fund.

"All bids were done under the strict Governmental criteria to give them the best possible chance of success.”

Another sticking point for many Hucknall residents is the fact that Nottingham City Council has recently bid for £57 million of Levelling Up Fund money – of which £20 million is being earmarked for neighbouring Bulwell.

The Independents spokesperson said: “What the Government are doing is pitching community against community.

"We won’t fall for this at all and wish Bulwell luck with their bid.

"Our bid team have learned the lessons from previously failed bids including from Nottingham City Council.

Coun Waters added: “It’s a shame that neither the Conservative or Labour councillors in Hucknall have anything positive to say about our bid.

"It will unlock many more millions if successful and improve everyone’s way of life.

"From public transport, to shopping, to roads, to our town centre, to education, there is something for everyone in our ambitious plans.

"We’ve already shown by investing £5 million into Hucknall Leisure Centre and millions our parks transformation, we are willing to put our money where our mouth is.

"Now, it’s time for the Government to back Hucknall’s bid.”