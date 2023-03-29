Hucknall Labour councillor Lauren Mitchell announces she is stepping down at next election

Coun Mitchell has represented Hucknall South for the past eight years but has decided she will not stand again in May.

He decision comes on the back of her Labour colleague and fellow Hucknall South member Coun Keir Morrison announcing last week he would not be standing again either.

Posting on the Hucknall Labour Party Facebook page, Coun Mitchell spoke of the pride she and Coun Morrison had in what they had achieved as councillors.

Lauren Mitchell has announced she will not be standing again at May's council elections

She said: “We are proud of the work we have put in, achieving positive change for Hucknall South including, but absolutely not limited to developing Broomhill Park, improving Butlers Hill Rec park, consistently voting against council tax rises, fighting against building on green spaces, supporting residents groups, working with Friends of Titchfield Park Group and achieving Green Flag status, implementing the selective licensing scheme, petitioning Nottinghamshire Council to resurface Hucknall's worst roads, saving the A08 bus, signing up Ashfield Council to the Mental Health Challenge, new shop fronts on Broomhill Rd which led to new businesses, voting against a pay freeze for the council’s lowest paid employers, lobbying healthcare providers to bring more doctors to Hucknall, improving council homes, free swimming for juniors and introducing free parking.

“Not to mention the surgeries and hundreds of hours of casework.”

“We will be available for casework until May 5 when you will have new councillors.

“We will be endorsing the fantastic Labour candidates for Hucknall South who will be announced shortly.