Coun Morrison has been a Labour councillor for the past 12 years and said it had been “one of the greatest honours and privileges of my life to have represented you as a local district councillor”.

He was first elected in the old Hucknall East ward in 2011 ward and then in the new Hucknall South ward, alongside fellow Labour member Coun Lauren Mitchell in 2015 and again in 2019.

Since 2019, he and Coun Mitchell have been Labour’s flagbearers as the party’s only members on the Ashfield Independents-controlled authority.

Coun Keir Morrison has announced he is not standing for re-election this May

But now he has decided it is time to step aside and hand the honour of representing Hucknall South over to a new face.

Addressing the people of Hucknall, he said: “I was first elected to the council at the age of 23 and have served three consecutive terms of four years.

“That also means three back-to-back election victories thanks to you, which I will be forever grateful for.

“In that time we have invested and regenerated Butlers Hill, Lime Tree Road and Titchfield parks.

“Together we have overseen projects to replace doors, windows, insulation and exterior rendering to modernise council homes.

“Work has continued in extending free swimming and leisure activities for young people as well as free car parking in our town.

“Labour balanced the books at the council while protecting Ashfield’s most vulnerable residents and without cuts to services along with so much more to mention.