News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
21 minutes ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
35 minutes ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
2 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
3 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
17 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1

Popular Hucknall councillor announces he's not standing in May local elections

Hucknall councillor Keir Morrison has announced he will not seek re-election to Ashfield Council at May’s local elections.

By John Smith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:10 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:12 GMT

Coun Morrison has been a Labour councillor for the past 12 years and said it had been “one of the greatest honours and privileges of my life to have represented you as a local district councillor”.

He was first elected in the old Hucknall East ward in 2011 ward and then in the new Hucknall South ward, alongside fellow Labour member Coun Lauren Mitchell in 2015 and again in 2019.

Since 2019, he and Coun Mitchell have been Labour’s flagbearers as the party’s only members on the Ashfield Independents-controlled authority.

Coun Keir Morrison has announced he is not standing for re-election this May
Coun Keir Morrison has announced he is not standing for re-election this May
Coun Keir Morrison has announced he is not standing for re-election this May
Most Popular

But now he has decided it is time to step aside and hand the honour of representing Hucknall South over to a new face.

Read More
Ashfield Council awarded energy grant of more than £2m

Addressing the people of Hucknall, he said: “I was first elected to the council at the age of 23 and have served three consecutive terms of four years.

“That also means three back-to-back election victories thanks to you, which I will be forever grateful for.

“In that time we have invested and regenerated Butlers Hill, Lime Tree Road and Titchfield parks.

“Together we have overseen projects to replace doors, windows, insulation and exterior rendering to modernise council homes.

“Work has continued in extending free swimming and leisure activities for young people as well as free car parking in our town.

“Labour balanced the books at the council while protecting Ashfield’s most vulnerable residents and without cuts to services along with so much more to mention.

“However, now is the time for me to stand down. I will not be seeking candidature for May’s election and instead will focus on spending more time with my family and pursuing other interests.”

LabourLauren MitchellHucknallMitchellAshfield Independents