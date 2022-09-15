Hucknall Library could be used as a 'warm room' for residents this winter as rising energy prices bite

Opposition councillors are to call on the ruling Conservatives to investigate whether public buildings could be opened up this winter to help people keep warm.

The scheme, known as creating ‘warm rooms’, has been brought in by several other councils across the country in a bid to help people deal with surging energy costs during the cost of living crisis.

Under the proposals, public buildings, such as libraries and community centres, would be open for longer during winter months to offer free heating for people struggling to afford their energy bills.

Ashfield Independent county councillors would support Hucknall Library being used as a 'warm room' this winter

But Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), the council leader, said it was ‘very unlikely’ he and fellow Tory members will support the move, adding that he did not think warm rooms were a ‘sensible proposition’.

And he said his group intends to instead put forward a plan of other measures to help households.

The motion, submitted by the opposition Labour group at the council, will be debated at a full council meeting on September 22.

Coun Paul Henshaw (Lab), who proposed the motion, said the plan ‘wouldn’t necessarily cost the council a penny’, with many public buildings staying heated all-year-around and opening regularly.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South at County Hall, said: “Ashfield District Council declared a ‘cost of living’ emergency at its last full council meeting.

"With free school meal claimants at their highest ever in Hucknall and Nottinghamshire and disposable income the lowest for generations, there remains a real crisis.

"People are going hungry and I have fears that our NHS will be overwhelmed.

“The energy price cap is welcome but there are valid concerns surrounding the cost of the plan, which is expected to be £150 billion.

“This money will be funded by borrowing – meaning the cost of repaying it will eventually fall on Hucknall’s taxpayers.

"The Government should have pursued an additional windfall tax on the multi-billion pound energy companies.

"Instead they have pursued a borrow now, pay later scheme which is a sticking plaster.

“The council will not rule out further support and, as county councillors, we are supporting a community living room for Hucknall Library – which is the most appropriate venue.”

But Coun Bradley MP (Con) said the move was not something the Conservative Group would likely be supporting and said he would outline full reasons why during next week’s meeting, adding he will also outline the authority’s overall plans to tackle the cost of living crisis.

He said: “It’s very unlikely we will support it, we’re still digging through the details of it but there are a variety of reasons as to why it doesn’t make sense as a policy.

“I don’t think warm rooms is a sensible proposition – it’s one of those policies that’s more about appearing to do something than actually doing the best thing.

“We will lay out the reasons behind that next week at full council.