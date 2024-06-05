Hucknall man Lee officially in the race to be town's next MP
Mr Waters, a pensions analyst who also represents Hucknall North on Ashfield Council and Hucknall South on Nottinghamshire Council, said he had a track record of delivering for Hucknall and said that as the new MP, he would ensure he ‘reconnected with residents after decades of neglect.’
He has insisted that he is in the race to win and said that Independents hold multiple seats across the constituency including all council seats bar one in Hucknall and more in places like Blidworth and Rainworth.
After handing in his nomination papers at Castle House, home of Newark & Sherwood Council, he said: “Since I was selected as the Independent candidate for the election, I have been contacted by dozens of residents desperate for change.
"Mark Spencer (Con), the previous MP, is famous for being Boris Johnson’s henchman when Government chief whip.
"He allowed the former Prime Minister to lie and lie again and our area suffered because he was simply never there when residents needed him.
"Labour’s candidate cannot pretend to put our area first either.
"As a Gedling Labour councillor she is responsible for her council dumping hundreds of houses on the Hucknall border.
“As the new MP, I will be an Independent who is only answerable to local people.
"I will carry out regular advice surgeries – something Mark Spencer never did.
"I will continue to fight to save our green spaces, under threat from both the Conservatives and Labour.
"I will fight to deliver the investment our towns and villages deserve.
"Politics has a bad name and more people are saying they want an Independent choice who will put them first.
"I live in the constituency, I am bringing up my family in the constituency and will lead the fight to continue my track record of delivering for our constituency.
"Neither the Tories or Labour can say that.”
Confirmed candidates so far standing for the Sherwood Forest seat:
Mark Spencer (Con)
Michelle Welsh (Lab)
Helen O’Hare (Reform)
Sheila Greatrex-White (Green)
Lee Waters (Ind)