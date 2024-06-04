Former PCC to stand for Conservatives in Bulwell seat at general election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Nottinghamshire Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) Caroline Henry has been selected at the Conservative candidate for the new Nottingham North & Kimberley seat – which includes Bulwell.

Mrs Henry’s time as PCC ended last month when she was defeated by Labour’s Gary Godden in the election.

But now, she has her eyes set on a new election and a seat in Parliament as she aims to take the Nottingham North & Kimberley seat from Labour, for whom previous MP Alex Norris is standing again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means that both Caroline and her husband, Darren Henry, who was a Conservative MP for Broxtowe, are both standing for Parliament – and for the Conservatives - in Nottinghamshire.

Caroline Henry has been confirmed as the Conservative candidate for Nottingham North & Kimberley. Photo: Submitted

In a further quirk, Mr Norris’ partner, Emma Foody, is also standing for Parliament, as the Labour candidate for Cramlington & Killingworth in Northumberland.

It means two couples are both standing for election to Westminster on July 4 – with the three of the quartet in Nottinghamshire.

Mrs Henry said: “I love this area and its people, so it really matters to me that we have a local champion representing us in Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is not easy putting yourself out there and being a politician and my plans this summer were just to play with our new puppy - called Pickle.

"However, I am a strong woman, no nonsense, genuine and I get stuff done to help others so I felt it was my duty to stand up and serve my community again.

“I know what it takes to serve local people and take action on issues that really matter to communities.

“My experience as Nottinghamshire PCC has given me a deep understanding of the challenges our communities face and the importance of effective leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From making Nottinghamshire safer to ensuring that public services like policing are more accessible, I have consistently fought to improve the quality of life for our residents.

“Now, as a candidate for Parliament, my commitment is to the people of Nottingham North & Kimberley.

“If elected, I will dedicate myself to addressing their needs, championing local causes, and working tirelessly to bring positive change and prosperity to our community.”

Confirmed candidates so far standing for the Nottingham North & Kimberley seat:

Alex Norris (Lab)

Caroline Henry (Con)