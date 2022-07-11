Hucknall MP finally breaks silence and backs Rishi Sunak for PM after Boris steps down

Mark Spencer, Lord President and Leader of the House of Commons, arrives for a Cabinet Meeting on July 7 (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Hucknall Tory MP Mark Spencer was appointed as Chief Whip – and then to his current role as Leader of the House – by Mr Johnson.

He initially released no official comments, despite several requests, as the Prime Minister took such a political battering from his own party that he had no choice but to step down.

But now Mr Spencer has revealed that he is backing Rishi Sunk, whose own resignation from the role as Chancellor sparked a slew of Ministers leaving their roles, to become the new Conservative leader.

Bulwell's Labour MP, Alex Norris, says Boris Johnson should not stay on in a caretaker capacity

Posting on social media, he said: “You have to have the experience at the highest levels of Government to walk into being PM.

“Rishi has the skills, the drive, and the answers to the big challenges to deliver for the country.

“In serious times we need a person with a proven track record. Rishi gets my full support.”

Bulwell’s Labour MP, Alex Norris, has also had his say on the controversies that peaked with Mr Johnson stepping down.

He believes that the PM shouldn’t stay on in a caretaker role while the Conservative leadership battle plays out.

Speaking in his most recent newsletter, Mr Norris said the decision by Mr Johnson to step down is “good news for the country” and this will allow us to “move on from this shameful saga”.He added: “All of the Tory Cabinet ministers and MPs who have been complicit and repeated Boris Johnson’s lies to the public should be utterly ashamed. The Tory Party have inflicted chaos upon the country during the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

"It beggars belief that they now pretend they are the ones to sort out this mess.“And they intend to allow Boris Johnson to remain in No.10 until they elect a new leader, which could be three months away.

"Even they, as Tory MPs, do not have confidence in Boris Johnson to lead and nearly all of those who resigned from government have raised his lack of integrity and honesty. So how can they ask the country to put up with Boris Johnson as PM for any longer?”