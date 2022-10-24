Hucknall MP Mark Spencer again backing Rishi Sunak to be the new Prime Minister

Mr Spencer backed the former Chancellor in the last leadership contest where he ultimately lost out to Liz Truss.

But, following her resignation last week, Mr Sunak has again emerged as the front runner to take over the leadership of the party and country.

His nearest challenger is Penny Mordaunt – who took Mr Spencer’s old cabinet role as Leader of the House of Commons – while former Primer Minister Boris Johnson, who Mr Spencer was a big supporter of, has confirmed he is out of the running for a shock return to the top job.

Mr Spencer tweeted: "As last time, I will be supporting Rishi Sunak to be our party leader and next PM.

"Rishi has the skills and ability to steer us through unprecedented global challenges.”

But Labour MPs have again repeated their calls for general electiom.

Bulwell MP Alex Norris (Lab), tweeted: “The Tories have run out of ideas and we can't afford more chaos under yet another Tory-appointed Prime Minister.

"The country needs stability and certainty – we need a general election now.

“Only the leadership of a Keir Starmer-led UK Labour Government will fix the mess made by Tory MPs.”