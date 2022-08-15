Hucknall: Much-needed improvement works on town roads set to start next month

Work to make big improvements to the surfaces on four Hucknall roads is set to begin next month.

By John Smith
Monday, 15th August 2022, 6:39 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 6:39 am

Via East Midlands, which runs the county’s highways for Nottinghamshire County Council, confirms on its website that work on Keats Drive, Shelley Close, Tennyson Court and Totnes Close is scheduled to begin on September 17.

The news has been welcomed by local residents and Hucknall county councillor Dave Shaw, who recently met with Highway’s bosses on some of the roads in question.

Coun Shaw (Ash Ind), said: “Fixing Hucknall’s broken roads and pavements is my number one priority.

Coun Dave Shaw has welcomed the news that four Hucknall roads are to be resurfaced next month

"I am pleased that these roads will finally be resurfaced.

"I have arranged for a letter to sent to residents with the exact date of resurfacing so they can ensure they move their cars in time.

"I have been out to speak to residents on all four roads in question and and they are delighted.

“I will continue to fight to fix our broken roads and pavements and fight to make them safer.

"Road by road, pavement by pavement, we will continue to work all year round to make improvements to Hucknall after years of under-investment.”

