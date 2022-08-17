Hucknall road dubbed 'UK's worst' finally set to be resurfaced
The Hucknall road that was branded the worst in the UK is finally set to end this autumn when it is resurfaced.
Highways bosses at Nottinghamshire County Council have confirmed that Brookside will be fully resurfaced between October 3 and 7.
The work will bring to an end a long-running and often ill-tempered soap opera, led by Hucknall county councillor Lee Waters (Ash Ind) and Brookside residents who have been calling for the road to be resurfaced for some time.
Residents and councillors have criticised previous ‘botch jobs’ on the road and things came to a head in 2019 when it hit the national headlines after ITV called it ‘the worst road in Britain’.
Most Popular
-
1
Hucknall man thanks local opticians for saving his sight
-
2
Hucknall disabled man accuses town pub of discrimination
-
3
Bulwell leisure group gifts youngsters a special summer day out to remember
-
4
Upcoming Hucknall road improvements all part of council's county-wide highways plan
-
5
Hucknall road dubbed 'UK's worst' finally set to be resurfaced
During the works period, Brookside will be closed for its entire length from its junction with Broomhill Road from 7.30am on Monday, October 3 until 5pm on Friday, October 7.
Read More
Coun Waters said, “I have raised the state of Brookside time and time again in meetings.
"There has been bad headline after bad headline about the state of the road.
“The county council has been out numerous times and patched the road up.
"I have continually raised the botch jobs with them – Brookside must have cost a fortune over the years.
"I am pleased that once and for all it will finally be sorted and I will continue to fight to fix Hucknall’s broken roads and pavements.”
The news of the repairs for Brookside comes just days after it was also announced four other Hucknall roads – Keats Drive, Shelley Close, Tennyson Court and Totnes Close – are all due to resurfaced next month.