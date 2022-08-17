Highways bosses at Nottinghamshire County Council have confirmed that Brookside will be fully resurfaced between October 3 and 7.

The work will bring to an end a long-running and often ill-tempered soap opera, led by Hucknall county councillor Lee Waters (Ash Ind) and Brookside residents who have been calling for the road to be resurfaced for some time.

Residents and councillors have criticised previous ‘botch jobs’ on the road and things came to a head in 2019 when it hit the national headlines after ITV called it ‘the worst road in Britain’.

Coun Lee Waters on Brookside, which is set to be resurfaced next month

During the works period, Brookside will be closed for its entire length from its junction with Broomhill Road from 7.30am on Monday, October 3 until 5pm on Friday, October 7.

Coun Waters said, “I have raised the state of Brookside time and time again in meetings.

"There has been bad headline after bad headline about the state of the road.

“The county council has been out numerous times and patched the road up.

"I have continually raised the botch jobs with them – Brookside must have cost a fortune over the years.

"I am pleased that once and for all it will finally be sorted and I will continue to fight to fix Hucknall’s broken roads and pavements.”