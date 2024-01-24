Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of her election rivals, Coun Matt Relf (Ash Ind), has already said he is all for the prospect of extending the tram from Hucknall on to the new Byron Park development and out to the industrial parks at Annnesley, close to the M1.

But Conservative candidate Coun Ben Bradley MP, the Nottinghamshire Council leader, said it would be ‘foolish’ to commit to any plans to extend the tram network at Hucknall at this early stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several Hucknall residents are fearful that extending the tram will ultimately lead to more development and more houses being built in Hucknall, putting more pressure on the town’s already creaking infrastruture and threatening the loss of more green belt land.

Labour mayoral candidate Claire Ward says she won't make pledges she can't keep. Photo: Submitted

Mrs Ward said: “I’m hugely ambitious about creating an integrated public transport system that is affordable and reliable.

"Better public transport not only gets people to work, school, or hospital appointments on time, it also takes more cars off the road and improves our environment.

"However, unlike other candidates, I won’t make pledges I can’t deliver and spend money we don’t have.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I have no confidence in the promises made by this Tory Government, which promised to spend millions levelling up our communities and connecting our local train lines to HS2.”

The new mayoral role being created under the new devolved authority of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.