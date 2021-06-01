Labour councillor demands debate on Hucknall 3G football pitch plans

The plans are for a full-sized 3G football pitch built on recreation land off Papplewick Lane, plus a modular classroom building and goal-storage enclosure.

But angry residents living close to the proposed site say the plan is completely inappropriate for the area.

Coun Lauren Mitchell (Lab) said: ““As a member of the planning committee at the council, I have called the application for a 3G football pitch on Papplewick Green in to be debated and voted on by councillors at a full planning committee meeting, predominantly on the grounds of reduced availability of leisure area for all residents who live on Papplewick Green.

Coun Lauren Mitchell wants the proposals to be fully debated

In response, Coun Jim Blagden (Ashfield Independents), who represents Hucknall Central, said: “These are exciting plans that would really benefit the whole of Hucknall.

"At a time when we are crying out for improved sports’ facilities – a multi-sport facility like this would be most welcome. It is important to note that this will not be fenced off – the applicants have confirmed this.

“Many areas of Hucknall suffer from anti-social behaviour – I think the more facilities we have to keep kids off the streets the better.

"You never know – we may see a Forest star of the future learning their trade there.

Coun Jim Blagden

"We are working hard to improve leisure provision across Hucknall.