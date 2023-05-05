News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
2 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
9 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Labour holds Bestwood seats as it wins Gedling Council election

Labour has won the election at Gedling Council, retaining control of the authority with a large majority of 15.

By John Smith
Published 5th May 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read

Labour won 28 seats with the Conservatives in second place on nine seats and the Liberal Democrats third with four seats.

Labour pair Rachel Ellis and Des Gibbons held their seats in the Bestwood St Albans ward, while the trio of Stuart Bestwick, Sue Pickering and Martin Smith held the three Newstead Abbey ward seats for the Tories.

Read More
Ashfield Independents dominant in Hucknall as they win nine out of 10 seats
Labour has retained control of Gedling Council after comfortably winning the election. Photo: GoogleLabour has retained control of Gedling Council after comfortably winning the election. Photo: Google
Labour has retained control of Gedling Council after comfortably winning the election. Photo: Google
Most Popular

Ward results:

Bestwood St Albans

ELECTED – Rachael Ellis, Labour – 586;

ELECTED – Des Gibbons, Labour – 576;

Josie Abbott, Conservative – 352;

Katherine Randall, Conservative – 327;

Margaret Vince, Green – 115;

Ray Poynter, Liberal Democrats – 66;

Patrick Shannon, Liberal Democrats – 64.

Newstead Abbey

ELECTED – Martin Smith, Conservative – 1,499;

ELECTED – Stuart Bestwick, Conservative – 1,470;

ELECTED – Sue Pickering, Conservative – 1,434;

Carol Wright, Labour – 925;

Sharon Butterworth, Labour – 729;

Cleon Nelson, Labour – 725;

Paul Bruch, Liberal Democrats – 309;

John Sutherland, Liberal Democrats – 192;

Jim Heath, Liberal Democrats – 182.

Related topics:LabourLiberal Democrats