Labour holds Bestwood seats as it wins Gedling Council election
Labour has won the election at Gedling Council, retaining control of the authority with a large majority of 15.
Labour won 28 seats with the Conservatives in second place on nine seats and the Liberal Democrats third with four seats.
Labour pair Rachel Ellis and Des Gibbons held their seats in the Bestwood St Albans ward, while the trio of Stuart Bestwick, Sue Pickering and Martin Smith held the three Newstead Abbey ward seats for the Tories.
Ward results:
Bestwood St Albans
ELECTED – Rachael Ellis, Labour – 586;
ELECTED – Des Gibbons, Labour – 576;
Josie Abbott, Conservative – 352;
Katherine Randall, Conservative – 327;
Margaret Vince, Green – 115;
Ray Poynter, Liberal Democrats – 66;
Patrick Shannon, Liberal Democrats – 64.
Newstead Abbey
ELECTED – Martin Smith, Conservative – 1,499;
ELECTED – Stuart Bestwick, Conservative – 1,470;
ELECTED – Sue Pickering, Conservative – 1,434;
Carol Wright, Labour – 925;
Sharon Butterworth, Labour – 729;
Cleon Nelson, Labour – 725;
Paul Bruch, Liberal Democrats – 309;
John Sutherland, Liberal Democrats – 192;
Jim Heath, Liberal Democrats – 182.