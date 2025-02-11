More than £50m of failed Nottingham City Council energy company's debt still not paid

The collapse of Nottingham City Council-run Robin Hood Energy has left more than £50m of bills unpaid, a report on its final liquidation shows.

The winding-up of the the failed energy company has been completed five years after it went into administration.

In the final round off of the company, it was concluded there were 347 claims of owed money from individuals and companies amounting to £67.1m in total.

According to the final report by liquidators, published last week, only £13.7m of the claims has been paid out.

This means more than £53m in claims will go unpaid by the failed firm.

Robin Hood Energy (RHE) was set up by the city council in 2015 to compete with the ‘big six’ energy companies as a not-for-profit offering a cheaper energy alternative.

It had around 125,000 customers at its peak but a public interest review later called the opening of the company ‘institutional blindness’, and its collapse was estimated to cost taxpayers £38m.

Its failure, leading to a drain on the council’s cash reserves, was part of the reasons why the authority issued a Section 114 notice in November 2023, effectively declaring bankruptcy.

Among those receiving some money back, tax department HMRC got £917,000, which was its full claim, in May 2023.

This is because it was given priority as it acts on behalf of the Government to recover money for taxpayers.

According to a 2021 document Derby City Council was owed £21,509 and energy regulator Ofgem was owed £17.3 million.

The final settlement document, says most claimants received a dividend amounting to 22.9 pence for every £1 in their claims.

This means that Ofgem would have received under £4m of its original claim and Derby City Council would have received just under £5,000.

In its first two years the company reported losses but between 2016 to 2019 its turnover increased from £4.6m to nearly £100m.

The company was expecting to break even in 2018 with a surplus made in 2019.

Jon Collins, former city council leader, who was first appointed a director at the company in 2016, previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) the company had problems in purchasing gas.

He said RHE asked if it could have a financial guarantee for it to forward purchase gas in June 2018- this approval was only given in the October, by which time there had been a ‘massive gas hike’ in the summer.

Some RHE prices increased by 14 per cent as a result.

It was also revealed in 2018 that RHE broke rules over the declaration of a £7.5m investment in £1 shares from the council because it did not inform Companies House.

Previously speaking to the LDRS, Mr Collins said he took some responsibility for the firm’s downfall, saying: “The end result of that was the reputation of the company was undermined, the ability to forward purchase and to cash-flow operations were massively undermined and it was downhill from there.”

Nottingham City Council has been contacted for comment.