The pandemic has exacerbated existing food insecurity and increased the risk of obesity and diet-related disease in the longer term.

Findings from the Government’s National Child Measurement Programme 2020-21 show that for England as a whole, obesity has increased from 9.9 per cent to 14.4 per cent in reception age children (from 2019-20) and from 21 per cent to 25.5 per cent in year six children.

The national figures show that children living in the most deprived areas were more than twice as likely to be obese than those living in the least deprived areas.

The council's new charter is about making food healthier, tastier and more affordable for all

The new charter, which was signed off by the Nottinghamshire Health and Wellbeing Board on February 9, sets out a shared vision and priorities to improve the local food system over the next four years.

Some of the ambitions included as part of the charter are to: Improve access to healthy and sustainable food for vulnerable groups, such as through FOOD clubs at community venues; Increase the opportunities for community food growing schemes; Increase the number of healthier option takeaways in Nottinghamshire.; Reduce food waste in schools, hospitals and other public sector catering; Grow more food in the county to encourage and enhance biodiversity.

Coun John Doddy (Con) Chairman of the health and wellbeing board, said: “We need radical change to help people to live healthy and independent lives, particularly in some of the most deprived areas of Nottinghamshire.

“This food charter was developed following consultation with residents and stakeholders and I am pleased that local authorities and health partners have endorsed it.

"We must all now work together, with businesses, the community sector and other organisations, to bring the charter to life and ensure that tasty, healthy and affordable food is available for all our communities.”

Last month, the council also passed a motion to see nutrition developed as a key part of the health and wellbeing Strategy 2022-26.