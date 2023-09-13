Watch more videos on Shots!

First rolled out in Kirkby by Ashfield Council and Nottinghamshire Police, the scheme provides retailers with radios that allow them to talk to each other, as well as connecting directly to CCTV control room at police headquarters.

The scheme is being paid for by part of the council’s £3.2 million UK Shared Prosperity Fund and in Hucknall 15 businesses have signed up and are already benefiting from it.

After initially starting without radios, businesses who are part of the scheme now have radios for immediate contact with the police and other Shop Watch members.

Hucknall businesses say they are already feeling the benefits of the Shop Watch of the scheme. Photo: ADC

A member of staff from Boots, on High Street, said: “Shop Watch has made a difference to our store. It’s brilliant having the radios now as we have instant communication with CCTV and other stores.”

Another store signed up to the scheme is Vuice Vapes on Central Walk.

A staff member said: “Since the introduction of Shop Watch, we have seen a significant decrease in anti-social behaviour.

"We have had the pleasure of never having a shop theft, unlike other shops in Hucknall.

"Now, with the introduction of the radios, alongside the Shop Watch meetings, Hucknall is becoming connected in fighting to reduce the crime rate.”

Coun Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council, said “It’s great to hear the Shop Watch scheme is already making a positive impact for the businesses that have joined the scheme.

"We know shoplifting and anti-social behaviour effects everyone and this scheme can reduce incidents, improving the experience for shop workers and shoppers.”

The Shop Watch scheme supports the recent work to sign up 24 businesses to become Safe Spaces.

The Safe Space accredited businesses offer refuge for anyone who needs it – shops taking part can be identified by the Safe Space sign.

As part of the scheme the premises also received ultra-high definition 4G CCTV cameras, passive infra-red sensor lighting, and the staff received safeguarding training.

Insp Jon Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, said: “Shop thefts are damaging to local businesses and can also be distressing for staff.

“We are working every day with local businesses and partners to identify offenders and build local resilience through our Business Crime Forum.

“Local businesses are now better linked to each other and the police, and we are also being more proactive in monitoring and managing the relatively small number of people who account for a disproportionate amount of local thefts.

“Along with catching and prosecuting offenders, we are also working to ensure more Criminal Behaviour Orders against repeat offenders. Once approved by a magistrate, these orders can ban individuals form certain areas, forbid them from doing certain things altogether, and can very quickly land people in jail if they are ignored.