Community safety strengthened in Hucknall as businesses become 'Safe Space' accredited

The cameras will be used to help deter retail crime and violent offences as well as being used by the police to assist with criminal investigations.

The devices will be filming 24 hours a day, seven days per week, to ensure people feel safer while visiting Hucknall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of the accreditation, businesses will also receive passive infrared sensor lighting, signage and receive safeguarding training to identify they are safe havens and provide support to people who feel worried, at risk or in danger whilst in the town.

Representatives from the police and council join Hucknall with representatives of Hucknall businesses that have become Safe Space accredited

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, said: “It’s great to see the impact these safety measures have been having in Hucknall.

“From speaking to the shops that have joined the Safe Spaces scheme it is clear it has made their staff and customers feel more secure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Together with the other measures we have implemented as partner agencies, such as Safe Point cameras, gating of alleyways and diversionary activities for young people, it is making the town an even better place for all who live, work or visit Hucknall.”

The Safe Space accreditation scheme is part of a £150,000 package of measures to improve safety in the town, including £63,333 from the commissioner’s Safer4All fund and £86,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Nottinghamshire Police and Ashfield Council have already put some of this funding to use in Hucknall with a new public spaces protection order for Rockwood Walk, installation of an innovative intruder alert, voice activated ‘Safe Point’ camera in the town centre opposite Boots, which connects to the force control room, and three new public space CCTV cameras on Baker Street, Central Walk and Annesley Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further plans for the funding include an additional ‘Safe Point’ camera on Station Road, four rapid deployable cameras on St Mary’s Way and George Street, Linby Walk, Goodall Crescent, Chatsworth Drive and a state-of-the-art camera for Junction 27 of the M1 at Annesley which will be used to tackle car cruising, one of Ashfield district police commander Insp Jon Hewitt’s key priorites for Hucknall.

One of the businesses that has become accredited is Specsavers, on High Street.

Hannah Beale, branch manager, said: “We are really excited to receive these cameras, we think they are going to be of huge benefit to Hucknall town centre.

"It’s going to help safety on the high street, especially for women and girls who may need to use this service.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, said: “We have seen an 18 per cent reduction in anti-social behaviour across Ashfield over the past year, but we are not going to be complacent.