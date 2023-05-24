The post of Lord Mayor will be held by Coun Carole McCulloch, who has been a Labour councillor for Aspley since 2011.

She has four children who went to local schools and is involved in the running of youth clubs, play schemes and is a community worker for the Aspley Partnership.

Meanwhile, Labour’s Coun Shuguftah Quddoos will take up the role of Sheriff of Nottingham.

Coun Carole McCulloch (left) is the new Lord Mayor of Nottingham, while Coun Shuguftah Quddoos is the new Sheriff of Nottingham

She came to Nottingham as a student and has lived in Forest Fields for more than 20 years, being actively involved in the residents’ association and inter-faith projects.

She has been a councillor for Berridge Ward since 2019.

Coun David Mellen has retained his position as council Leader, while Labour colleague Coun Audra Wynter has taken the position of deputy leader.

Coun Cheryl Barnard, who represents Bulwell Forest for Labour, is retained in the executive as portfolio holder for children, young people and education.

Bulwell Forest councillor Cheryl Barnard retains her place on the city council executive

Other executive appointments are:

Coun Corall Jenkins, Labour – Energy, environment and waste services and parks.

Coun Steve Battlemuch, Labour – Skills, growth, economic development and property.

Coun Jay Hayes, Labour – Housing

Coun Sajid MohmmedCoun Sajid Mohmmed – Neighbourhoods, safety and inclusion

Coun Pavlos Kotsois, Labour – Leisure and culture

Coun Linda Woodings, Labour – Adults, social care and health

Coun Angela Kandola, Labour – Highways, transport and planning

Coun Mellen, said: “I am pleased to return as leader and look forward to working with the new executive team of councillors

"I’m sure the new Sheriff and Lord Mayor will serve Nottingham well.

“We intend to take on board all feedback we have received from local residents over the pre-election period.

“There is no doubt that the next year will continue to be challenging.

"However, I would like to begin this new electoral term with hope for the many new and exciting developments that will happen in Nottingham.