Nottingham City Council defends decision to cancel Forest Recreation Ground fireworks

The Labour-run authority announced earlier this month it had ‘reluctantly taken the decision due to increased costs caused by the cost-of-living crisis’.

But there was criticism of the decision at the full council meeting on October 31.

Coun Pavlos Kotsonis (Lab), portfolio holder for leisure, culture and planning, said event costs were usually around £30,000 and about £10,000 of income is made from the fairground and food and drinks.

This year's fireworks display at Forest Recreation Ground will not go ahead

He said the council has already had ‘impossible choices’ on the horizon after soaring inflation added at least £15 million to the authority’s financial planning.

Roughly £6.9 million of this is required for a 10 per cent pay rise for staff.

Coun Kirsty Jones (Ind) said during the meeting: “Does the portfolio holder agree with me that it is very sad that the annual firework and bonfire display has been cancelled, in a time where many are struggling?

“This public event has been a wonderful free event for families to attend in the past and will now not be going ahead.”

Coun Kotsonis responded: “The cancellation of the annual bonfire night event was done with a very heavy heart, particularly after the previous two events were cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Rising prices meant the costs of the event would’ve significantly increased this year while income would have reduced.

“Like most councils, the city council is facing huge budget difficulties at the moment, exacerbated by inflation and energy costs.

