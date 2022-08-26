Nottingham City Council outlines help available to people in areas like Bulwell struggling to pay energy bills

Based on the latest national data from 2020, 20.6 per cent of Nottingham citizens were calculated to be in fuel poverty.

The impact of the cost of living crisis and changes to universal credit are having a huge impact on Nottingham’s population.

Coun Adele Williams (Lab), council deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance, said: “Today’s Ofgem announcement about the energy price cap rise will no doubt come as a devastating blow for many Nottingham families who are already struggling to make ends meet.

Many people fear households will have to choose between eating and heating this winter

“It’s important for people to be aware that there is support available to them, from local schemes that help to lower energy bills, really helpful free online and in-person advice and Government support packages which people should make use of if they are eligible.

“I have asked the Government to act more decisively in the face of an unprecedented cost of living crisis and will write again to the new Prime Minister when that is decided.

"If people are worried about their bills and the cost of living generally, it’s best to seek help as soon as possible.

"We will continue to push for a better response to this nationally, but in the meantime, I hope people will get the help and advice that is available and share this information with friends and family.”

The UK Government has provided a package of support, there are local organisations and schemes offering help to citizens, with eligibility criteria applying to most schemes and varying between schemes.

These include:

Supermarket and energy vouchers will be distributed through the local advice agencies and community organisations throughout the summer 2022 while the funds are available.

Get support and advice on boiler and insulation grants to reduce your fuel bills and stay warm and healthy in your home from NEP’s Healthy Housing Service. Receive free support in the event of an unplanned power cut by registering on the Priority Services Register.

For the over 60s, reduce your energy bills with a free home energy check which includes the fitting of energy saving products. Try a Smart Meter session in the comfort of your own home, to find out how a smart meter can help you save money on your gas and electric.

Solar PV systems and insulation packages for homes with a low energy performance ratings in Nottingham. Low-income homeowners can apply for these measures free of charge, in a bid to reduce both energy bills and carbon emissions.