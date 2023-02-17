The new community asset policy sets out how the council intends to manage its portfolio of community centres and other buildings occupied by community and voluntary organisations.

Until now the council has not had a formal policy to cover all such buildings.

The policy aims to standardise the approach so it is consistent and fair.

Nottingham City Council is set to agree the new measures next week

The new approach will allow certain buildings to be transferred from the council to other organisations such as community and voluntary groups, which would become responsible for maintenance and repair.

The policy sets out criteria for eligibility and what an organisation would need to demonstrate to be considered for taking on board responsibility for the building.

Once agreements are reached, the building would be transferred at less than market value, and leases would be reviewed at least every five years.

The council will no longer consider peppercorn or free rent, but in lieu of social value to the wider community, will accept a level of subsidy depending on quantifiable community benefits of the transfer, the value of the asset and the organisation’s ability to pay a full market rent.

The aim is to support the voluntary sector which is often best placed to host community facilities and respond to the needs and opportunities of local communities.

Before asset transfer is considered as an option, the council will weigh up whether its financial and strategic objectives could be better achieved through the sale of buildings to provide income for council building projects or services.

A consultation on the proposed new approach revealed general support from community partners such as NCVS and the Renewal Trust.

Coun David Mellen, council leader, said: “The arrangements we have in place for managing our portfolio of community assets is something we are looking at as part of our ongoing transformation programme.

“The new community asset policy sets out proposals for how we do this better and the options for transferring assets to community-based organisations where appropriate, with the aim of supporting the voluntary sector while delivering best value for local taxpayers.”

