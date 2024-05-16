Ofsted inspection reveals Nottingham's children in care services are still not improving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Services for children in care ‘remain the weakest area’ of Nottingham’s inadequate children’s services, Ofsted inspectors have found.

The watchdog gave Nottingham City Council’s children’s services the lowest possible rating in 2022, with some young people left at risk of harm.

A fresh monitoring visit last month also found while there had been improvements in other areas, children in care services were still lagging behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter published HM Inspector Margaret Burke on May 15 says ‘social workers for young people change too often’ and there are ‘inconsistent levels of care plans and supervision’.

Ofsted says Nottingham's children in care services are still not improving. Photo: Submitted

However, recent staffing increases and extra funding offer hope standards can improve.

Ms Burke, in her letter, said: “Support to children in this part of the service has not seen the improvements evident in other service areas.

“In this part of the service, many children experience too many changes of social workers and do not get the support they and their carers need at the time they most need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted also found assessments weren’t always updated on time.

Ms Burke’s letter continued: “Important life decisions are made about children without being informed by an up-to-date assessment or clear long-term plan.”

Ofsted also found that, due to a shortage in suitable foster homes, some children are kept in ‘unsuitable family environments’ longer than they should be.

Other children are placed in homes which aren’t fully registered with Ofsted, which the council says are given increased visits and scrutiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some initial health assessments take days or weeks to complete when children are first taken into care.

More than half of staff posts are covered by agencies, although the number of permanent staff is gradually increasing thanks to investment.

The inspection found staff believe Nottingham City Council’s services are improving and were optimistic about the future.

Ms Burke’s letter continued: “There is a recognition by leaders that despite whole-service developments across children’s services, the children in care service remains the weakest service area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leaders acknowledge that there is much more to do to reach and sustain key service improvements for children in care.

“They have delivered improvements in other parts of the service and are confident that they now have many of the building blocks in place to do so for children in their care.”

The inspection acknowledges that the council is under ‘significant financial challenges’, with Government commissioners called in take over after it effectively declared bankruptcy last year.

The next monitoring inspection is due during the summer, and a full re-inspection is due in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Cheryl Barnard (Lab), portfolio holder for children, young people and education, who represents Bulwell Forest on the council, previously said: “We know there is still much work to be done and we continue to effect the positive change rightly expected by Ofsted to ensure all vulnerable children in Nottingham are well supported.