Old and potentially dangerous building in Bulwell to be demolished and flats built

The two-story brick building, in Main Street, is believed to have been used as a workshop and stables with storage above.

Developer Grant Redfern submitted plans to demolish the building, saying it had fallen into disrepair and had become ‘potentially dangerous’.

Several cracks have appeared in the brickwork, and the site has become prone to anti-social behaviour and vandalism, planning documents say.

The former workshop and stables in Bulwell is set to be demolished. Photo: Lacey & Owen

They continue: “Given the dilapidated condition of the existing building and its relatively low importance to the history of Bulwell town centre, it is considered acceptable that the existing outbuilding is to be demolished in order to facilitate the redevelopment and rejuvenation of the site.”

Nottingham City Council has now given the green light for the proposal.

A new, three-storey building will be built in place of the former warehouse building.

The design will take inspiration from the old building, with a gable roof and red bricks.

Windows will have an arched-brick header and stone sills, while some flats will feature small balconies.

However, due to the building’s close proximity to the River Leen, the developer must consider the impacts on nearby water vole habitats which have been found. The developer must therefore carry out a survey.

“This survey should then inform what measures are required to specifically protect water vole, and identify opportunities to improve the ecological value of the river for this species,” the council says.

“The plan must consider the whole duration of the development, from the construction phase through to development completion.”