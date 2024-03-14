Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council-run firm’s demise cost taxpayers an estimated £38m, and resulted in the Government appointing an Improvement and Assurance Board to oversee critical changes three years ago.

Labour will now need to select a new leader next month and they will then take control of the council from May.

Outgoing Nottingham City Council leader Coun David Mellen admits he regrets not asking more questions at the time about Robin Hood Energy. Photo: Submitted

Coun Mellen said: “Certainly there have been challenges all along.

“All through those five years from closing Robin Hood Energy to the Covid pandemic, to intu going bust where they half demolished our shopping centre, through to the reflections on us through an audit report, Max Caller’s statutory review and the improvement board and now the commissioners.

“So yes there have been lots of problems and lots of difficulties.

"Some of them are unique to Nottingham, but many of them are not.

"They are the experience of councils either this year or the future unless the current funding model for councils is adjusted and improved.”

Coun Mellen admitted he regrets not asking more questions about Robin Hood Energy during his time as a senior councillor.

He continued: “I suppose a lot of the intervention originated with Robin Hood Energy and I suppose as I was in the executive before I became leader, there was perhaps more opportunity for asking questions, assessing the risks of that project.

“Although it was well-intentioned and the aim was to reduce the burdens on ordinary people’s fuel bills, it certainly was something that exposed the council to more risk than was sensible.”

Speaking of the positives, he said he was most proud of the opening of the new Nottingham Central Library and pedestrianisation of Collin Street, which was once a four-lane route for traffic, as well as the successful reopening of Nottingham Castle under the council’s control.

Coun Mellen had previously worked as a teacher for 21 years, including at the Jesse Boot School, Crossdale Drive Primary School and the Mellors School in Radford where he was headteacher for four years.

He said his role as leader had been the most ‘exacting’ job he’d done.

He said: “I’ve done my best but I think it is time for new political leadership and I will support them and give them advice where they want it and hope to continue the work that has been going on.

“When I started doing this job in 2019, I had already been an executive member for 11 years and I had already been a headteacher.

“It was not going to be something that would go on and on and on.

"I think five years is a reasonable time to give it and it is an exacting role.

“I work 60 hours a week, that is not very sustainable.

"Maybe my successor will be able to do it in less time, but I haven’t found that if you want to do all the things in your ward as well as here.

“I think it is time for new energy, new resource and I will be backing them all the way.”