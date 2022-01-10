The notice asks them to remove the rubbish from the site and tidy up in general and they have until February 14 to comply.

If they don’t the next step is prosecution.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), Hucknall councillor and cabinet member for regulatory services, has been pushing for the enforcement notice.

Coun Wilmott outside the 'eyesore' former Romans pub site which the owners now have until Valentine's Day to clean up

He said he was sick and tired of the lack of action to clean up the derelict site.

The pub, previously called The Lord Byron rang last orders for the final time in 2007

It was deemed unsafe in 2017 and is now partly demolished.

It has since received planning permission for total demolition to be replaced with a new three-storey block containing nine apartments to be built on the site.

Coun Wilmott said, “I appreciate that Nottinghamshire County Council is dragging its feet over an issue with bollards and railings at the front of the site.

"I am pushing to resolve this but the owners of the site need to get their act together and keep on top of the state of the area.

"It’s atrocious and we’ve warned them and warned them again.

"It is a blot on Hucknall and we’ve had no choice but to serve the owners with the Valentine’s Day ultimatum.

"Nearby residents are sick and tired of this site as am I.