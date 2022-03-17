Plan for Hucknall recovery home for people with brain injuries put on hold

Ashfield District Council’s planning committee has deferred the application, at 37A Ogle Street, after concerns were raised over the size of the home, potential parking issues and future management of the new facility.

Crossover Consulting and PM Limited submitted proposals to turn the former 16-bed Elm Tree Rest House into a 20-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO), which would act as a supported living environment for people recovering from brain injuries.

Staff would visit the site throughout the day to help and provide in-house care for some of the residents, but would not be on-site 24 hours a day.

Plans to turn the old Elm Tree House in Hucknall into a recovery home for people with brain injuries have been put on hold

However, some councillors were concerned over the facilities available for residents in the home, with all 20 occupants sharing one communal kitchen .

One councillor recommended bringing the number of residents down from 20 to 16, so the facilities broadly reflect the same number of occupants as when it acted as a care home.

Concerns were also raised over the number of parking spaces provided, with seven spaces on offer to accommodate residents, staff and guests at the property.

The applicant told councillors ‘two-to-three’ would be needed by staff at various parts of the day.

But councillors were also told the parking spaces would not be used by residents given their recoveries from brain-related trauma.

The property’s close location to Hucknall town centre was also deemed to be an adequate remedy to potential parking issues when people are visiting the site.

However, councillors also wanted more detail to be provided by the applicant on its long-term management plan for the building and to create a close link with nearby residents.

This came after the meeting heard concerns from a resident on Ogle Street, who said people in his area had submitted a 144-signature petition against the development.

David Bradshaw, the concerned resident, relayed concerns from himself and his neighbours over noise and disruption from the HMO, parking issues and potential anti-social behaviour.

In deferring the application, the committee asked the applicant to commit to building a strong working relationship with neighbours and to outline how the site will be managed if it is approved.

They also wanted more details on boundary treatments and to ensure that, if the property was granted permission to be turned into a HMO, this would only apply to it being used as a care facility for brain injuries.

Coun Phil Rostance (Con), who represents Hucknall West, said: “The number of tenants is a concern for us as is the number of parking spaces.

“The management plan was submitted at a late stage and I think residents and we need to look at it in more detail to see if there’s any more needed to make it work.

“On that basis I’d like to propose the deferral, to see if we can go away and talk about these things and if there’s anything further needed.”