Plan to convert Hucknall town-centre houses into ten-bed shared property refused by the council

Council officers had recommended approval for the plans to convert two homes on Albert Street in Hucknall into one ten-bedroom shared house of multiple occupation with a single-storey rear extension and a cycle shelter in the back garden.

Hucknall councillor John Wilmott (Ash Ind) and local residents had raised a number of objections to the scheme.

These included concerns over increased on-street parking and traffic on Albert Street, worries over pedestrian safety, loss of privacy, increased noise, disturbance and anti-social behaviour, increased amounts of waste, loss of security, the loss of family homes and there being too many HMOs in the locality.

Ashfield District Council's planning committee has rejected plans to turn these two houses on Albert Street into one ten-bed HMO

But it was thought likely it would still get the green light, if nothing else than for the precendent that a previous decision to reject plans for an HMO application for Titchfield Street in the town was later overturned on appeal by the planning inspectorate.

However, when the plans went before the council’s planning committee, the motion to reject the proposals was moved by Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind) and unanimously supported by the other committee members.

Coun Wilmott said: “There are so many reasons why this application was unsuitable for its location.

"Albert Street is very narrow and too close to a major junction.

"If successful, the application would have led to issues with parking and an increase in traffic.

“We see it all the time from developers – they throw in applications with bikes sheds included and try to convince people it will stop residents using their cars.

"I just don’t buy it.

"If successful, this application would have led to the lives of local residents being adversely affected as the properties overlook Budby Rise.

"The application was over intensive and would have increased the problems on the already congested Torkard Way.