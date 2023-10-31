News you can trust since 1904
Plans revealed for five new homes on Hucknall development

Plans have been submitted for five new homes to be built on land off Emperors Way in Hucknall.
By John Smith
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:15 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:23 GMT
The patch of land, between Emperors Way and Kenbrook Road, backs on to the Co-op store car park and has been the subject of recent attempts for development.

Previous plans for more 13 and 14 houses on the site have been rejected by Ashfield Council in the past.

But this new plan dramatically reduces the numbers with just five dwellings – along with associated highways, drainage and landscaping infrastructure – being proposed.

Plans have been submitted for five new homes on land off Emperors Way. Photo: Google
Plans have been submitted for five new homes on land off Emperors Way. Photo: Google
Four of the homes would be three-bedroom with the other being four or more bedrooms.

The plans also include providing parking for up to 11 vehicles.

In a planning statement, applicants Midpoint Developments said: “The council is in need of housing sites as it has a very low five-year supply position.

The site can make a sustainable contribution to supply without delay.”

However, the plans have already received opposition from local residents, commenting on them at https://bit.ly/45QHlvr

One said: “The resulting loss of green space, trees and public open space is harmful to the area.

"Access to the plot is extremely limited, particularly with the existing tricky topography and adjacency to the school.”

Another said: “The area is already too full without the right facilities.

"This will create a lot more traffic and blockages especially around school times.

"You would need to introduce parking permits to prevent build ups or double yellow more areas.

“Also, the drainage on our fields is falling apart and adding more users will make this worse.”

