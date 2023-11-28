Plans have been submitted to Ashfield Council for a new traveller site in Hucknall.

The plans are initially to create a single-pitch, family traveller site, providing space for a mobile home, touring caravan and parking space for a pick-up truck and car.

The site is part of a paddock which lies to the rear of a bungalow on Roberts Lane, which also provides access to Hillside Primary School

A planning statement by Roger Yarwood Planning Consultants on behalf the applicant Mr A Connors said: “A previous application for the same development was refused permission in February.

"An appeal was lodged but withdrawn due to disagreement over the validity of the application.

"This application seeks to remove any issue relating to validity.

"The applicant is from a traveller background and travels throughout the country working in landscape, ground works and paving.

"The pitch will be occupied by the appellant and his wife, both of whom pursue a travelling lifestyle, and his three young children, who are about to commence at the local school.

"The applicant and his family have no permanent base and have had to resort to living on the roadside or staying with family members, but this has become increasingly difficult.”

However, several objections have already been raised to the application, notably the increase in traffic it will cause right next to a primary school, and the fact it is located so close to a school.

One said: “This is very close to a school and we should not be looking to place a travellers site here – this could cause issues.”

Another said: “There are high levels of vehicle and foot traffic already in the area making it dangerous when attending the school.”

And a third put: “Building in Hucknall is causing a strain on the poorly maintained infrastructure and adding even more people to this area can and will only impact in a negative manner.”

Some have also raised concerns about the longer-term plans for the site with the application saying provision may be made at a future date for an amenity block, although this is not proposed at this stage, leading to fears that, ultimately, the intention is for there to be more than one pitch at the site.