Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joins Hucknall MP at Nottingham Forest for launch of new sporting initiative
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr Sunak and Mr Spencer were also joined by Rushcliffe MP Ruth Edwards (Con) and Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), Nottinghamshire Council leader and Conservative candidate for the upcoming East Midlands mayoral elections.
They, and others, were all at the City Ground for the launch of a new initiative to increase access to sport for everyone across Nottinghamshire
Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis outlined his vision for the club to invest in sports facilities across Nottinghamshire and get more young people active.
Posting on his Facebook page, Mr Spencer said: “The club will be working with sports clubs across Nottinghamshire (not just football) to help put Nottinghamshire on the map as a sporting capital.
"We have some great clubs locally and fantastic amateur teams who can benefit from this funding and support.
“As a lifelong Forest fan, I have given Forest my commitment to working with them as I know the huge impact this could have across our community.”