£700,000 boost to help refugees and asylum seekers get healthcare in Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nearly £700,000 has been approved by a council to help refugees and asylum seekers access healthcare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Difficulty registering with a GP, language problems, limited understanding of NHS services and poverty can all stop people getting medical help, Nottingham City Council says.

Council documents note the amount of people seeking asylum in the UK has risen ‘significantly’ and in Nottingham since the country began hosting people from Ukraine and Afghanistan in 2021 and 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Office data suggests there were around 1,500 asylum seekers in Nottingham in December 2023.

Nottingham City Council has approved a £700,000 boost to help refugees and asylum seekers in Nottingham access healthcare. Photo: Submitted

While the refugee and asylum population in Nottingham is relatively young, with more than 70 per cent of asylum seekers being under the age of 35, their overall low uptake of healthcare can mean increased pressure on the general health service if they cannot access treatment.

There are several thousand people with refugee status but also an unknown number of people who were refused asylum in Nottingham who still need accessible healthcare, according to papers.

The money will fund the People Seeking Asylum and Refugee Access to Healthcare Service, where the council will decide from the best healthcare provider who has applied to provide the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council currently pays into refugee healthcare provided by Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Refugee Forum, which helps refugees make healthcare appointments, obtain translators and access free healthcare.

This current service has been running for 12 years but funding shortages now mean the council will allow providers to competitively bid for the new contract.

Coun Pavlos Kotsonis (Lab) said: “It is important that the current and future needs of this population are understood and that we have the provision in place to enhance social integration and to improve access to health services.

“And to do all we can to improve people’s lives so they can live lives free of discrimination and fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why the decision to commission a service to meet these needs is very important.”

The contract will serve for an initial three years with a two-year extension, running from April 2025 to March 2030, with £136,817 being spent each year.

The money will be funded by a ring-fenced public health grant.