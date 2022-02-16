Rising costs behind council tax precept rise for Papplewick Parish Council

But some residents are unhappy with the move with one saying the figure was a 55 per cent increase on the previous year and was ‘totally unjustified’.

At its January meeting, the council voted to raise its precept to £19,905 for the year.

The current precept is 2.2 per cent of council district residents’ council tax and the impending rise will mean an average band D house will pay an extra 52p per week.

Papplewick Parish Council has announced it is raising its council tax precept this year. Photo: Google

But those opposed to the move say it is unfair, given he current financial pressures households are already under – pressures which are are set to increase even more when the energy price cap kicks in and people’s bills shoot up even more.

One resident, speaking to the Dispatch, said: “Despite people suffering an unprecedented increase in energy costs, substantial increases in food costs, an increase in national insurance and an increase in universal credit Papplewick Parish Council have agreed with to increase the parish precept by an astounding amount – 55 per cent.

“Although the parish precept represents a small proportion of the total council tax, I believe the exceptional increase is not justified and will only add to woes of those residents already under financial pressures.”

Stephanie Robert, the council chairperson,in a statement on the council’s website, said: “This year, with ever increasing costs, it has been necessary for the parish council to increase the annual precept up to a total of £19,905.

"Currently the parish precept is 2.2 per cent of the total council tax bill (band D), this increase equates to an additional weekly charge of 52p per household.

“Last year the council capped its increase to 0.4 per cent.

"However, the council needs to increase the 2022-23 precept to cover its increasing costs, including wages and legal obligations.

"Some costs are much the same for all parishes, so they are disproportionately greater per property for smaller ones like Papplewick.

"All costs are carefully scrutinised and we always seek competitive quotes for work and services.

This decision has not been taken lightly, and we wanted to take the opportunity to share with you some information about the things that the precept needs to cover within the annual budget.

"The parish council is responsible for, amongst other things, Church Lane maintenance, Queen Elizabeth II Playing Field maintenance (including mowing, tree management and maintenance of the play equipment), public liability insurance, digital presence and compliance.

"The costs for all of these items have steadily increased.

"Unfortunately, although we would like to be able to absorb the increases this has not been possible within our overall budget.