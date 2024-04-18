Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She is the current chief executive at Rotherham Council, having been appointed in February 2016 by Government commissioners there who were overseeing improvements at the authority at the time.

Prior to arriving in Rotherham, Ms Kemp was the assistant chief executive for people and then strategic director at Manchester City Council from September 2009.

In Nottingham, she will work alongside lead commissioner Tony McArdle and commissioner for finance, Margaret Lee, who were appointed in February to bring about critical changes at the authority.

Commissioners were first sent in to help run the Labour-run council after it issued a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring bankruptcy, in November last year.

If they see fit, they can utilise their powers to take control of areas of the council and fire and hire senior staff. Mr McArdle said their powers will only be used ‘if we have to’.

While Mr McArdle and Ms Lee will be paid a day rate of £1,200 and £1,100 respectively, Ms Kemp will not receive an additional income on top of her Rotherham pay.

Instead, Nottingham Council will pay Rotherham Council itself for Ms Kemp’s time at a day rate of £1,100.

A spokeswoman for Rotherham Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Payment for the chief executive’s time and expenses will be paid directly to Rotherham Council, and the chief executive will not be making an additional income from this new position.

“The chief executive will continue in her role as head of paid service at Rotherham Council, alongside her role as commissioner for transformation at Nottingham Council.”

According to a 2023-24 pay policy statement published by Rotherham Council, Ms Kemp is paid the highest salary at the authority.

The document says she receives a salary £177,269.

While powers have since been returned to elected members in Rotherham, Ms Kemp is noted for having helped the authority’s children’s services achieve a ‘good’ Ofsted rating in 2022.