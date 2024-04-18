Rotherham Council chief executive will not be paid extra for commissioner role in Nottingham

The chief executive of Rotherham Council will not be paid extra for her work as a commissioner in Nottingham.
By Joe Locker - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2024, 09:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sharon Kemp was appointed by the Government as commissioner for transformation at Nottingham City Council on April 11.

She is the current chief executive at Rotherham Council, having been appointed in February 2016 by Government commissioners there who were overseeing improvements at the authority at the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prior to arriving in Rotherham, Ms Kemp was the assistant chief executive for people and then strategic director at Manchester City Council from September 2009.

Sharon Kemp will not be paid extra for her work as a Government commissioner at Nottingham City Council. Photo: SubmittedSharon Kemp will not be paid extra for her work as a Government commissioner at Nottingham City Council. Photo: Submitted
Sharon Kemp will not be paid extra for her work as a Government commissioner at Nottingham City Council. Photo: Submitted

In Nottingham, she will work alongside lead commissioner Tony McArdle and commissioner for finance, Margaret Lee, who were appointed in February to bring about critical changes at the authority.

Commissioners were first sent in to help run the Labour-run council after it issued a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring bankruptcy, in November last year.

Read More
Nottingham expected to fall short of housing target by 6,000 homes

If they see fit, they can utilise their powers to take control of areas of the council and fire and hire senior staff. Mr McArdle said their powers will only be used ‘if we have to’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Mr McArdle and Ms Lee will be paid a day rate of £1,200 and £1,100 respectively, Ms Kemp will not receive an additional income on top of her Rotherham pay.

Instead, Nottingham Council will pay Rotherham Council itself for Ms Kemp’s time at a day rate of £1,100.

A spokeswoman for Rotherham Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Payment for the chief executive’s time and expenses will be paid directly to Rotherham Council, and the chief executive will not be making an additional income from this new position.

“The chief executive will continue in her role as head of paid service at Rotherham Council, alongside her role as commissioner for transformation at Nottingham Council.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to a 2023-24 pay policy statement published by Rotherham Council, Ms Kemp is paid the highest salary at the authority.

The document says she receives a salary £177,269.

While powers have since been returned to elected members in Rotherham, Ms Kemp is noted for having helped the authority’s children’s services achieve a ‘good’ Ofsted rating in 2022.

Nottingham’s own children’s services are currently rated ‘inadequate’, and an improvement plan has been put in place.

Related topics:Rotherham CouncilNottinghamGovernmentNottingham City CouncilRotherham