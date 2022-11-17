Two men, in their 20s and 40s, and three women in their 30s and 70s, are being questioned on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and misconduct in public office.

One of the women in her 30s and a man in his 50s were also arrested on suspicion of fraud and electoral offences. It is understood that Ashfield Independent councillors were among those arrested.

Chris Baron (Con), who represents Hucknall West at the council, said: “What is going on?

Coun Baron

"I’ve spoken to the council’s chief executive and stressed that there has to be some way that the people who have been accused have no influence on the authority whatsoever while the investigation is carried out.

"We have an important by-election coming up Hucknall Central next week and all I would say to people is vote for the benefit of Hucknall.”