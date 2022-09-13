Some Hucknall bin collections to be affected by Queen's funeral being a bank holiday

Households affected will mainly be in the Sutton-in-Ashfield area but there are small pockets impacted in Annesley, Hucknall, Kirkby and Selston.

Any bins due to be collected on Monday will now be collected on Saturday, September 17.

However, the council is warning that due to the unavailability of staff, because of the late notice of the bank holiday, bin crews may not get around all routes.

Some Hucknall bin collections will now be on Saturday instead of Monday due to the bank holiday for the Queen's funeral. Photo: Getty Images

Any uncollected bins will be collected on Tuesday, September 20 but only from houses not reached on the Saturday.

Bin lorries will not collect from streets on Tuesday that were already covered on the Saturday.

Coun Samantha Deakin (Ash Ind), executive lead member for parks, town centres and environmental services, said: "As many bins as possible due for collection on Monday will now be collected this Saturday.

“Any routes that we don’t collect on Saturday will be collected the following Tuesday.

“These are obviously unprecedented times so we are sharing this information as widely as possible.

"The death of our Queen has had an enormous impact on Ashfield residents and we thank them for their co-operation and understanding on this.

"We’d also like to thank our bin collection staff, many of them are doing overtime and others have cancelled their plans on Saturday to make this possible.”