Energy regulator Ofgem has announced that the energy price cap will increase by 54 per cent from April 1, leading to an average annual bill going up to £1,971 for households who pay by direct debit, while those on pre-payment meters will face an even steeper rise of £2,017 on average.

This record increase will impact around 22 million households across the UK.

The Government has announced a scheme which will see 80 per cent of households across the UK receive £350 to cope with the coming price rise.

Nottingham City Council has outlined several avenues of support residents in areas like Bulwell can get to combat rising energy costs

In addition to the support available nationally, Nottingham City Council is offering support for residents in the city to help tackle the rising costs of energy bills.

Through the Government’s Household Support Grant, the second allocation of energy bill e-vouchers will be available from February 8.

E-vouchers worth £49 will be available for city council district residents who are in receipt of council tax support and, for pre-payment customers, have £50 or less credit on their pre-payment meter, or, for credit billing customers, have £20 or more owing on their last statement

Throughout the city, the council is supporting households to move away from the reliance on fossil fuel energy sources in their homes by installing solar panels on homes for free.

The Government-funded Local Authority Delivery Scheme is currently open for applications, and homeowners who have a household income of less than £30,000 per year and a household Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D-G can apply.

These grants are also available for landlords, who can apply for up to £5,000 towards installations.

For details, call 0115 6667298 or email [email protected]

Using the Government’s ECO scheme, low income and vulnerable households in the city can also apply for support with further energy efficiency measures, including cavity wall insulation and loft insulation.

Residents who are in receipt of certain benefits, such as income support, universal credit, or disability living allowance, could receive improvements to their homes for free.

For details, click here.

The Warm Homes Hub, created in partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council, is helping Nottingham residents with a range of support to combat soaring energy prices.

By getting in touch, the team can offer free and subsidised services for Nottingham city and Nottinghamshire residents, including financial support through vouchers, grants, and benefit checks, advice for energy usage at home, and boiler repairs.

For details, call 0115 9853000 between 9am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday, or for information online, click here.

Coun David Mellen (Lab), said: "It is very concerning that this April people in Nottingham, many of whom are already struggling, will be seeing a 54 per cent rise in annual energy bills.

“Any support for people struggling in Nottingham is welcome and I will be ensuring the council tax rebate is advertised widely so everyone in Nottingham who is entitled can take advantage of it.

"But ultimately, the accompanying rebate on energy bills it is a buy now, pay later scheme that the Government is introducing.

"People need to know that the Government's discount on energy bills will be automatically recovered from people's bills in equal £40 instalments over a five-year period from next year.

"It is telling that people will still face huge rises in energy bills even with the combination of state-backed loans and council tax rebates.

"For anyone worried I would please encourage you to call the council's energy services team on 0115 9855000."

For those struggling to pay their energy bills, advice is available from charities including Nottingham Energy Partnership, Nottingham & Nottinghamshire Age UK, and Energy Saving Trust.

The council’s welfare rights team can also help residents who are worried about debts or paying their bills.