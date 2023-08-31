Tram strike during Goose Fair a step closer after union members vote for action

And there is every chance strike action will take place during Goose Fair week.

GMB bosses have accused their tram counterparts of “feathering their nests whilst tram workers struggle”.

The ballot for strike action came after Nottingham’s tram operator, Keolis – which operates the Nottingham Express Transit network – offered, what the union branded “a real terms pay cut to staff”.

Tram workers who are members of the GMB Union have voted for strike action. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

About 300 drivers, mechanics, control room and ticket office staff are expected to join strike action, with 92 per cent of GMB members voting to back strike action.

Union reps will agree and announce strike dates in the coming days, but it is thought highly likely the strike will take place the same week as Nottingham Goose Fair – one of the busiest weeks of the year on the tram network – which runs from September 29 to October 8, forcing people in areas like Hucknall and Bulwell, who would use the tram to get to the fair, to find alternative transport options.

Colin Whyatt, GMB organiser, said: “This is a clear message from Nottingham’s dedicated tram staff that they will not be backed into a corner by low pay.

“Tram workers are facing the harshest cost of living crisis in a generation, with many of them unable to afford to live and shop in the city they work in.

“Tram bosses have been keen to plead poverty in recent weeks, but hard working and loyal staff cannot be expected to foot the bill whilst tram bosses feather their nests.

“This vote now confirms Nottingham could now face transport chaos come Goose Fair – an outcome everyone wanted to avoid.

“Time is rapidly running out, but our union is always open to negotiating a solution when tram bosses are ready to see sense.”