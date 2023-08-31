Hucknall and Bulwell students can now get discounted tram travel to Nottingham

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit has launched its discounted academic year travel offer to welcome new freshers and students returning to the city and those living in areas on tram routes, including Hucknall and Bulwell.

The Student Academic Year Tram Ticket will be available to purchase on the NETGO! app at the newly reduced price of £250 - which is a saving of £50 – until October 22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once purchased, it can be used for unlimited tram travel across Nottingham between September 1, 2023 and July 31, 2024.

NET is offering new and returning students the chance to travel for less. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

NET says this makes tram travel only 75p a day – more than 80 per cent cheaper than it’s student day ticket, which is priced at £4.

Alison Sweeney, NET head of marketing, said: “We’re always looking at ways to support our customers and being able to provide university and college students with an accessible and affordable tram service is something we’re very proud of.

“Student life can be expensive, especially during the current cost of living crisis, so it was important for us to do what we can.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With £50 off for a limited time, we are helping students to safely get where they need to for just 75p a day.”

The tram network has stops in and around Nottingham, including at all university campuses as well as within a five-minute walk of each Nottingham College campus. It offers a reliable way for the city’s 48,000+ students to travel around Nottingham for days out, events and more.

Ms Sweeney said: “It means students can travel for less, allowing them to use the money they save for food, socialising with friends and making the most out of the city.”

During this year’s freshers’ weeks, the NET team will also be visiting a range of freshers’ fairs across the city, where students will be able to access even bigger discounts on the academic year travel pass.

Advertisement

Advertisement