He was speaking after the Conservative-controlled council formally made the decision to move its services to Top Wighay Farm, near Hucknall.

It was revealed at that meeting costs have risen to £22.8m.

Councillors and campaigners are calling for bus cuts to be reversed. (Photo by: Independent Alliance)

At the meeting, Councillor Shaw asked that the £150,000 bus subsidy to reverse the cuts to the Hucknall Connect service are paid to service operator Trentbarton as a priority.

Coun Shaw, who has fought against the multi-million pound offices and the 1,400 houses it will put on the Hucknall border, told the council meeting: “Let’s look at the impact on staff. Many of our poorest staff do not drive and have to rely on public transport. Yet, in April, evening and Sunday services were scrapped on the Hucknall Connect route, because the council wouldn’t spend £150,000 to maintain the subsidy.”

Now, Coun Shaw has called for the £150,000 subsidy to be paid to Trentbarton to reverse April’s Hucknall Connect service cuts.

He said: “The current price of the new office at Top Wighay Farm is £22.8m. That’s more than £8.1m over the original estimated cost. This price will go up and up and will unlock 1,400 houses close to Hucknall when we can’t cope as it is.

“The Conservatives have a blank cheque book when it comes to their new offices. Yet when we asked them for just £150,000 for the cuts to the Hucknall Connect service in the evenings and weekends to be reversed – they pleaded poverty. So today, I am calling yet again for this to paid in full so areas like the Ruffs Estate, Westville, the Welbeck Estate, Broomhill and Hazel Grove get back their full-time, seven-day service.”

Coun Neil Clarke, cabinet member for transport and environment at the council, previously said: “Operators across Nottinghamshire have told us bus recovery has been slower than hoped, so they will no longer be able to operate some services in their current form.

“We have already stepped in to support 11 bus services across Nottinghamshire which would otherwise have been withdrawn.

“We have prioritised supporting these services in areas where there would be no alternatives for residents if we did not take action and our priority is making sure communities have access to health, employment and essential shopping facilities.

“Trentbarton is not fully withdrawing Connect services in Hucknall as they will still be in operation in the daytime.

“The council currently supports 80 bus services at a cost of £4.1 million per year.