Car park extension and extra measures planned after new pool opens at Hucknall Leisure Centre

The new facilities were unveiled by Ashfield Council during a pool party on Saturday, several months after the plans were first approved.

The learner pool is specifically aimed at swimming lessons and the authority says it has already been a “big hit”.

But now the council says it needs to extend the centre’s car park to accommodate the increase in customers.

A sign for Hucknall Leisure Centre. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

It comes despite initial assessments for the project suggesting there was no need for extra parking spaces.

The council says attendances have “risen significantly” and are now 20 per cent higher than previous numbers.

Plans have been drawn up to create extra spaces to the side of the centre, next to the new learner pool, on land owned by the authority.

This will take up some of the grassed area, including near a play area which will also be refurbished in the future.

The council says the move follows complaints regarding inconsiderate parking last winter, with cars “blocking the footpath, forcing pedestrians to walk through the car park”.

It said: “There were also issues with leisure centre users parking on adjacent residential streets.”

Parking restrictions will be brought in at the site to address some of the problems, as well as bollards to stop inconsiderate parking.

The council said: “The current layout is poor and space will be reorientated so it is easier to navigate and for drivers to see where spaces are available.”

The council says it expects the car park extension and extra measures to cost between £600,000 and £750,000, with a decision expected at the next full council meeting.

It hopes to deliver the works before the new year when membership numbers and leisure centre usage are at their highest.

However, planning permission will be required for the car park extension and a consultation is expected later this year.

It comes just days after the new learner pool was officially opened by the authority and its leisure provider Everyone Active.