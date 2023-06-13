News you can trust since 1904
All Hucknall and Bulwell trams suspended due to major police incident in Nottingham

All tram to and from Hucknall and Bulwell have been suspended due to an ongoing major police incident in Nottingham city centre.
By John Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 07:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 07:55 BST

Nottingham Express Transit (NET) which runs the trams tweeted: “Due to ongoing major police incidents around the city and suburbs, we have had to suspend all services.

"NCT buses are accepting our tickets and passes.

“EMR Trains are also accepting our tickets and passes between Hucknall and Beeston and Nottingham Station.”

The disruption comes on the back of services to Hucknall and Bulwell also being suspended when a tram reportedly derailed at Bulwell during last night’s stormy weather.

Services to Wilkinson Street and Hucknall were expected to be affected this morning anyway – but now all services on the network have been suspended.

Police say officers and other emergency services are currently in attendance at an ongoing serious incident in the city centre.

There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.

Police are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the area and plan alternate routes.

The following roads are currently closed:

  • Ilkeston Road
  • Milton Street
  • Magdala Road
  • Maples Street
  • Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city
  • Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street

Chief Inspector Neil Humphries, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident.

“Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.

Police say further updates will follow.

For tram updates, visit the website here.

